Cyndi Lauper Has The Latest Video To Pass A BILLION Views

It’s an elite club that has another member…Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 banger “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” just passed a billion views on YouTube! It was posted 13 years ago and just reached the milestone and yes, that’s her mom playing her mom in the video!
Lauper has sold more than 50 million records worldwide to date. She was the first woman to have four top-five singles from a debut album (“She’s So Unusual”), has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.