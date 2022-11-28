Cyber Monday Deals Expected To Break Records
November 28, 2022 10:16AM EST
Online sales topped $9 billion for the first time ever on Black Friday, so analysts are expecting that go up for Cyber Monday. So what kind of deals should you pounce on today and what should you hold off on? Experts say you’ll get the biggest savings on toys and electronics, but you may want to pause on certain clothing items.
The best tip is to use price comparison websites to guarantee you’re getting a good deal.
