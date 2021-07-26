      Weather Alert

Cuba Gooding Jr Doing Karaoke

Jul 26, 2021 @ 6:59am

Cuba Gooding Jr. is no stranger to singing karaoke…he does it a lot. But does he do it well? The jury is out on that one.  This latest session was at popular hotspot Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.

According to some audience members:

“He sang ‘Faithfully’ by Journey, but seemed like he could barely eke out the words,” 

Another bar patron, who spotted Gooding on a different night, told us, “He sang ‘Come Together’ by the Beatles, but it was much more screaming than singing.”

 

Maybe if he keeps practicing…

