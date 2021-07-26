Cuba Gooding Jr Doing Karaoke

Cuba Gooding Jr. is no stranger to singing karaoke…he does it a lot. But does he do it well? The jury is out on that one. This latest session was at popular hotspot Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.
According to some audience members:
“He sang ‘Faithfully’ by Journey, but seemed like he could barely eke out the words,”
Another bar patron, who spotted Gooding on a different night, told us, “He sang ‘Come Together’ by the Beatles, but it was much more screaming than singing.”
Maybe if he keeps practicing…