Crowd Erupts When Blind Basketball Player Sinks Her Shot

This is one of the best videos you’ll see all week! Jules Hoogland is an 11th grader at Zeeland East High School in Michigan, and she happens to be blind. But that doesn’t stop her from playing basketball. Yep…basketball.
Check out this moment when the packed gym goes silent as Cheryl Beute repeatedly hits the bottom of the backboard. After several knocks, Jules makes the shot, and the ball goes in. Everyone goes NUTS from BOTH teams!
This game was part of the Unified Sports Program for special education students and Jules was amazed at the reaction: “I was like, ‘Everyone’s staring me better. Can’t see them staring at me.’ So this is good…” Because Jules is blind, she has help on the hardwood. The girl in the video behind Jules is Ally Guffey. And they are besties off the court as well! “She’s my eyes on the court, because I don’t have my cane side to put my trust in here to make sure she doesn’t let me get hit by balls, and she guides me in the right direction.”
The two are inseparable on and off the court.