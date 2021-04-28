      Weather Alert

Crocs Sales Are Soaring Through 2021

Apr 28, 2021 @ 6:52am

Meet Crocs. The billion dollar rubber shoe brand whose sales are already up 64% in 2021! They started their record sales in 2020 when people were choosing comfortable shoes over the most fashionable shoes, and their sales have only gained momentum.

Just last weekend, Questlove sported gold Crocs on the Academy Awards red carpet. Justin Bieber and Post Malone have have sell-out successes with their Crocs collaborations, and more collabs are supposed to be coming soon!

Their latest Disney collaboration sold out in a DAY.

 

