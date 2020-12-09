Crocs and Post Malone Release 5th Collaboration Ft. Pink Crocs
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)
Love them or hate them, Crocs are continuing to take over the world, especially with these celebrity collaborations! Post Malone just announced his 5th collaboration with Crocs yesterday featuring 2 different black and pink styles.
But don’t get too excited yet. These sold out almost immediately just like the Justin Bieber Crocs, and Post’s prior Croc collaborations.
Maybe next time.