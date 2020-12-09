      Weather Alert

Crocs and Post Malone Release 5th Collaboration Ft. Pink Crocs

Dec 9, 2020 @ 8:09am
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Love them or hate them, Crocs are continuing to take over the world, especially with these celebrity collaborations! Post Malone just announced his 5th collaboration with Crocs yesterday featuring 2 different black and pink styles.

But don’t get too excited yet. These sold out almost immediately just like the Justin Bieber Crocs, and Post’s prior Croc collaborations.

Maybe next time.

TAGS
Collaboration Crocs post Post Malone posty shoes
POPULAR POSTS
This 2-Year-Old's Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Bark Cheesecake
You Laugh You Lose: Poor Grandma
Guy Dresses Like Buddy The Elf To Surprise His Biological Dad
All Time Low ft. blackbear; Demi Lovato "Monsters"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE