Critic Give ‘Cats’ ZERO Stars
Yikes.
The movie adaptation of “Cats” is being universally savaged by critics, even receiving one reviewer’s first ever zero-star rating.
Labeled an “all-time disaster” by one critic, the film was slammed as “a huge failure,” “soulless” and just plain “wrong” by movie buffs.
One critic said, “Your brain will never comprehend it. It’s jarring from the first minute and remains jarring until the last”…
Maybe they should have stayed in James Corden’s Cat School LOL??
Will you go see it?