‘Criminal Genius’ Dog Caught Stealing Cupcakes

Jul 2, 2020 @ 9:02am
Cupcakes

A dog was caught on camera stealing cupcakes from the kitchen counter and it was almost the perfect crime!

The dog’s owner recently set up a hidden camera to figure out which of her dogs had been swiping over 15 homemade cakes and baked goods that she made during lockdown.

In a video shared to Instagram, she identified the perp as her 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer who was caught pawing, smelling, swiping and ultimately eating two of three un-iced cupcakes that were left on a counter next to the stove.

 

 

Caught red handed, oops 😳🍰🐾 • Since being in lockdown we've spent a lot of time baking and each and every time we've had cake stolen off our kitchen counter when we've been out the room! I was convinced it was Winnie as she's the greedy one but I decided to set up a camera to catch the thief in action….

The owner wrote on the post “She must be a criminal genius.”

