‘Criminal Genius’ Dog Caught Stealing Cupcakes
Cupcakes
A dog was caught on camera stealing cupcakes from the kitchen counter and it was almost the perfect crime!
The dog’s owner recently set up a hidden camera to figure out which of her dogs had been swiping over 15 homemade cakes and baked goods that she made during lockdown.
In a video shared to Instagram, she identified the perp as her 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer who was caught pawing, smelling, swiping and ultimately eating two of three un-iced cupcakes that were left on a counter next to the stove.
The owner wrote on the post “She must be a criminal genius.”