Crew Member On TV Show Filming In NYC Fatally Shot

A crew member on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed early Tuesday while working on location for the series. The 31-year-old man was sitting in a car near the crime drama’s filming location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. Another man came up to the car and fired several shots. No arrest has been made.
“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”
Organized Crime was set to film in the neighborhood starting early Tuesday. The victim worked with the show to clear parking spaces for location filming and guard equipment trucks. All three L&O shows film on location in New York City.