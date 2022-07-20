      Weather Alert

Crew Member On TV Show Filming In NYC Fatally Shot

Jul 20, 2022 @ 10:09am

A crew member on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed early Tuesday while working on location for the series. The 31-year-old man was sitting in a car near the crime drama’s filming location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. Another man came up to the car and fired several shots. No arrest has been made.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.” 

Organized Crime was set to film in the neighborhood starting early Tuesday. The victim worked with the show to clear parking spaces for location filming and guard equipment trucks.  All three L&O shows film on location in New York City.

TAGS
crew crime fatally shot Law & Order: Organized Crime NYC
POPULAR POSTS
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ben Affleck!
Hasbro Will Make An Action Figure With Your Face For $60
The Weeknd Flies Disappointed Young Fan To Concert
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Another Daughter
Noah Schnapp Talks About Doja Cat Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On