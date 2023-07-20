Creed Is Getting Back Together For An Epic Rock Cruise

Source: YouTube

Creed is getting the band back together for their first shows in 12 years and when you do that, you gotta go big. So they are grabbing some friends and taking over a CRUISE SHIP in April! It’s the Summer Of ’99 cruise, with 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe, Tantric & Nine Days, among others.

The cruise sets sail in Miami to the Bahamas April 18-22, 2024. The first 500 cabins to book during the pre-sale get a photo with Creed!

http://www.summerof99cruise.com!

• 1st Round Pre-Sale Signup Deadline: July 23, 2023 @ 11:59 PM ET

• Final Pre-Sale Signup Deadline: July 26, 2023 @ 11:59 PM ET

• On sale to the Public: July 28, 2023 @ 2:00 PM ET

MORE HERE