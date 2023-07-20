99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Creed Is Getting Back Together For An Epic Rock Cruise

July 20, 2023 8:02AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Creed is getting the band back together for their first shows in 12 years and when you do that, you gotta go big. So they are grabbing some friends and taking over a CRUISE SHIP in April! It’s the Summer Of ’99 cruise, with 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe, Tantric & Nine Days, among others.

The cruise sets sail in Miami to the Bahamas April 18-22, 2024. The first 500 cabins to book during the pre-sale get a photo with Creed!

 http://www.summerof99cruise.com!  

• 1st Round Pre-Sale Signup Deadline: July 23, 2023 @ 11:59 PM ET

• Final Pre-Sale Signup Deadline: July 26, 2023 @ 11:59 PM ET

• On sale to the Public: July 28, 2023 @ 2:00 PM ET   

 

MORE HERE

More about:
3 Doors Down
Buckcherry
Creed
Fuel
Summer of '99 cruise
Tantric
The Verve Pipe
Tonic
Vertical Horizon

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
3

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
4

Rescue Dog Beats Cancer And Heals His Humans
5

Tom Cruise Surprises Moviegoers At Screenings Of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE