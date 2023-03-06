99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Creed III” Wins At The Box Office

March 6, 2023 6:30AM EST
Share

Creed III knocked out the weekend box office competition with an impressive $58.7 million debut, which set a record for the franchise. The global tally was higher than expected at $100.4 million. Star Michael B. Jordan directed this one that brought stellar reviews and strong audience scores going into its first weekend. In a distant second place, Marvel’s superhero adventure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collected roughly $12 million.

More about:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Box office
Creed III
Michael B. Jordan

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
2

Bardstown Teen Wins On “Wheel of Fortune”
3

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
4

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway
5

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE