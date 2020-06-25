Creators Say They Already Know How ‘Stranger Things’ Will End
According to the Duffer Brothers, the guys behind Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, the ending to the series has already been decided.
Matt Duffer said: “We’ve known the ending of the show for quite awhile. The honest truth is we didn’t know if we’d go beyond season one, so we like the idea of season one that it could function basically as its own standalone piece, like almost as a limited series. But it had the potential to go beyond that. And if it were to go beyond that, we had an idea of where it would go and we have an ending in mind.”
As far as Season 4, the brothers said they completed about three weeks of filming before having to shut down, which means they have “most of the season finished.”
‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is set to debut sometime in 2021. Want some theories as what may be to come? Check this guy out!
