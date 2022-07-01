      Weather Alert

Crazy VHS Tape Stories

Jul 1, 2022 @ 7:00am

A baby’s first steps, to warrants for unreturned rentals…to a Rickroll????  Inside Edition gathered some interesting stories surrounding VHS tapes!  Kids…if you have no idea what a VHS tape is, it’s what we had before DVDs!

 

One poor guy got ARRESTED years after not returning the Tom Green classic, “Freddy Got Fingered”. It was discovered when he got pulled over and they ran his license!  Tom Green himself called him about it and they had a laugh!  Another woman had a warrant out for her arrest for two decades over a rental of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, which she thinks an old roommate rented and never returned.

 

In a sweet story, a VHS tape of a baby’s first steps was accidentally left in a VCR a filmmaker bought at a thrift store, so he posted the footage online to track down the family. He found them…and another thrift store find was…a Rickroll (Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”)!

