Crazy Celebrity Fun Facts You Never Knew

Buzzfeed compiled this super random list of 59 facts you probably didn’t know about these celebrities. Some of the highlights:
*Tom Cruise has an asymmetrical face, and went to seminary school as a boy. He was almost on the path to becoming a priest.
*When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were in The Mickey Mouse Club together, Justin’s mom was Ryan’s legal guardian. Also, Ryan was almost a Backstreet Boy!
When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were on The Mickey Mouse Club, Justin's mom was Ryan's legal guardian. pic.twitter.com/UGqkY446rl
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 22, 2021
When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were on The Mickey Mouse Club, Justin's mom was Ryan's legal guardian. pic.twitter.com/UGqkY446rl
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 22, 2021
*Before going solo, Britney Spears was in a girl group called Innosense.
Before going solo, Britney Spears was in an all-female group called Innosense. They were supposed to be an American version of the Spice Girls. pic.twitter.com/FBFAGxg84f
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 29, 2019
Before going solo, Britney Spears was in an all-female group called Innosense. They were supposed to be an American version of the Spice Girls. pic.twitter.com/FBFAGxg84f
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 29, 2019
*Jennifer Aniston turned down an offer to be a cast member on SNL before shooting the pilot for “Friends”.
*Soon after moving to NYC, Madonna got a job at Dunkin’ Donuts, but was fired after a week for a jelly incident.
Madonna was fired from Dunkin’ Donuts for squirting jelly donuts at customers
— UberFacts (@UberFacts) February 21, 2021
Madonna was fired from Dunkin’ Donuts for squirting jelly donuts at customers
— UberFacts (@UberFacts) February 21, 2021
FULL LIST HERE