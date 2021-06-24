      Weather Alert

Crazy Celebrity Fun Facts You Never Knew

Jun 24, 2021 @ 9:44am

Buzzfeed compiled this super random list of 59 facts you probably didn’t know about these celebrities. Some of the highlights:

*Tom Cruise has an asymmetrical face, and went to seminary school as a boy. He was almost on the path to becoming a priest.

*When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were in The Mickey Mouse Club together, Justin’s mom was Ryan’s legal guardian. Also, Ryan was almost a Backstreet Boy!

*Before going solo, Britney Spears was in a girl group called Innosense.

*Jennifer Aniston turned down an offer to be a cast member on SNL before shooting the pilot for “Friends”.

*Soon after moving to NYC, Madonna got a job at Dunkin’ Donuts, but was fired after a week for a jelly incident.

 

 

 

FULL LIST HERE

 

