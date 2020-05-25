      Breaking News
Crayola Releases 24 Colors to Represent 40 Different Skin Tones Around the World

May 25, 2020 @ 8:07am

YES CRAYOLA YES!!! This is pretty incredible. Crayola finally released 24 colors to represent 40 different skin tones around the world!

