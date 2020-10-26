      Weather Alert

COVID Isn’t Shutting Down Intimacy On “This Is Us”

Oct 26, 2020 @ 6:56am

For a LOT of shows, the pandemic has meant changes to how casts interact on set. But Milo Ventimiglia, aka Jack Pearson, reassured Us Weekly exclusively during a new interview that Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will still have intimate moments.

“Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together,” Milo said. “She’s regularly tested, I’m regularly tested. Because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant — and we have 150 souls on our crew — nobody wants to put them at risk.”

“I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work,” he said. “We’re always mindful of that. But no, you’re not going to see a Jack dummy or a Rebecca dummy — or Mandy kissing the Jack dummy or Milo kissing them Mandy dummy. It’s not gonna be that!”

 

