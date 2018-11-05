CoverGirl Is Officially Cruelty-Free

ATTENTION PEOPLE WHO KNOW HOW TO DO MAKEUP!

If you are someone who looks to live as ethically as possible you can now jump for joy as CoverGirl makeup officially became cruelty-free!

The Leaping Bunny symbol will now be present on their products as they just received notice from Cruelty Free International.

So far, CoverGirl is the largest cosmetics company to be recognized on their commitment to ethical testing. This announcement aligns with the brand’s reinvention.

Hey other cosmetic companies….BE LIKE COVERGIRL!

