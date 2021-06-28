      Weather Alert

Courtney Love Accused Olivia Rodrigo Of Stealing Her Album Cover and Olivia Responded

Jun 28, 2021 @ 7:00am

Uh oh. Courtney Love is coming for teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo. This is because Courtney thinks that she ripped off Hole’s Live Through This album cover in a recent promotional photo.

Love shared both photos on social media and wrote, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” She later called Olivia “rude.”

 

She said, “Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!”

Rodrigo strangely responded and said, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

The two photos are quite similar: For the Hole cover, model Leilani Bishop is wearing a tiara, holding flowers, and is smiling with smudged makeup on. In Olivia’s pic, she is also wearing a crown, holding flowers, and has smudged makeup.

