Courtney Love Accused Olivia Rodrigo Of Stealing Her Album Cover and Olivia Responded

Uh oh. Courtney Love is coming for teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo. This is because Courtney thinks that she ripped off Hole’s Live Through This album cover in a recent promotional photo.
Love shared both photos on social media and wrote, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” She later called Olivia “rude.”
Spot the difference! #twinning! 🥸😉👸👸 @Olivia_Rodrigo https://t.co/6EXiYjNxuA
— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 24, 2021
She said, “Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!”
Rodrigo strangely responded and said, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”
The two photos are quite similar: For the Hole cover, model Leilani Bishop is wearing a tiara, holding flowers, and is smiling with smudged makeup on. In Olivia’s pic, she is also wearing a crown, holding flowers, and has smudged makeup.
Courtney Love is accusing Olivia Rodrigo of copying the cover of Hole's 1994 album 'Live Through This' for a promo without giving her credit. https://t.co/UUThUGO9Q3
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 27, 2021
