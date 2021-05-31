Courteney Cox Recreates ‘Friends’ Routine With Ed Sheeran
If you’ve been watching the “Friends” reunion, you know there have been several moments that have been recreated. One moment featuring Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer was pitched to be recreated (above clip) but they didn’t want to relive the moment in front of an audience. Monica and Ross’s New Year’s Eve dance routine did come to life through social media.
Courteney Cox shared a video on Sunday (May 30) of her doing the dance with Ed Sheeran. “Just some routine dancing with a friend,” Cox captioned the video with the hashtag #ReRoutine.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporters‘ “TV Top 5” podcast, director Ben Winston said he pitched the idea of the dance routine to be redone but said “They just couldn’t remember it. I don’t think they wanted to dance in front of that studio. They’re like, ‘Don’t make us dance in front of a crowd of people.’”