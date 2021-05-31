      Weather Alert

Courteney Cox Recreates ‘Friends’ Routine With Ed Sheeran

May 31, 2021 @ 8:19am

If you’ve been watching the “Friends” reunion, you know there have been several moments that have been recreated. One moment featuring Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer was pitched to be recreated (above clip) but they didn’t want to relive the moment in front of an audience.  Monica and Ross’s New Year’s Eve dance routine did come to life through social media.

Courteney Cox shared a video on Sunday (May 30) of her doing the dance with Ed Sheeran.  “Just some routine dancing with a friend,” Cox captioned the video with the hashtag #ReRoutine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporters‘ “TV Top 5” podcast, director Ben Winston said he pitched the idea of the dance routine to be redone but said “They just couldn’t remember it. I don’t think they wanted to dance in front of that studio. They’re like, ‘Don’t make us dance in front of a crowd of people.’”

TAGS
Courteney Cox Ed Sheeran Friends
POPULAR POSTS
Budweiser Is Selling A "Dad Card" Loaded With Beer Money For A Year
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
We Have All Been Putting Trash Bags In The Can The Wrong Way
Are We Cheugy?
Missed Connections: Bon Jovi and The Horse Whisperer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE