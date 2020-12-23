Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Homemade Christmas gingerbread cookies
What the actual heck?? This is why it is important to read the ingredients on your food packaging.
A baker in Germany has been ordered to stop using sawdust in his cookies! WHAT? Apparently he has been using sawdust for 20 years.
The German court ruled sawdust is unfit for human consumption (obviously). Here’s the thing, the baker didn’t TRY to hide his use of sawdust, it was written on the packaging.
The “special ingredient” was used as a flour replacement.
So wild!