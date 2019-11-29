Courageous Carter Is In REMISSION
Remember Courageous Carter? He was fighting cancer at Norton Children’s Hospital, and just wanted a bunch of cards for his 10th birthday in October. Well, he got over 60,000 cards and packages from around the globe!!!!
Then, he had his last chemo treatment on November 19th. After that, a party at Norton Children’s because there, no more chemo gets a party!! And his family posted a video telling Carter the results of his last scans…REMISSION!

