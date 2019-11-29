      Weather Alert

Courageous Carter Is In REMISSION

Nov 29, 2019 @ 3:23pm

Remember Courageous Carter? He was fighting cancer at Norton Children’s Hospital, and just wanted a bunch of cards for his 10th birthday in October. Well, he got over 60,000 cards and packages from around the globe!!!!

Then, he had his last chemo treatment on November 19th. After that, a party at Norton Children’s because there, no more chemo gets a party!! And his family posted a video telling Carter the results of his last scans…REMISSION!

WHAS STORY HERE

Follow his journey HERE

 

TAGS
Birthday Cards cancer Courageous Carter Norton Children's Hospital remission
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE