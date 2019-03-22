Couples Seeks to Pay Nanny $53,000 To Dress Up Like a Disney Princess

BRB, we may have just found our next gig.

A couple in England just recently posted an ad looking for a nanny, but not just any nanny, a nanny willing to dress up like a different Disney princess each month.

New job alert: Disney princess nanny. Must be able to commit to character. Salary is $53,000. https://t.co/r7msY5UTl8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 21, 2019

“Our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values,” the job description reads. “We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however, we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella.”

The couple has 5 year old twins girls to take care of, by the way. The part-time gig pays $52,500 and includes 25 days off, national holidays and sick days. The family will cover the cost of the costumes.