Couple’s “Italian” Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet

Carlsey Bibbs and fiance Caden Mills got engaged this past July and are planning an October wedding…so they put complete trust in their photographer, Shea Cravens, when she came up with an unusual idea for their engagement shoot setting. They love Italy and wanted that look…so Shea suggested they take pics outside of an Olive Garden restaurant.

The idea worked because the photos look amazing…and they totally fooled the Internet! Olive Garden corporate saw them and invited the couple to dinner at that location in Cookville, Tennessee where surprises awaited them! They had never been to Italy, so Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” got to tell them that Olive Garden was sending them to honeymoon in Italy…all expenses paid!