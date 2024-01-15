99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Couple’s “Football Bingo” Goes Viral With Husband Reactions To Watching The Dallas Cowboys

January 15, 2024 6:00AM EST
Ladies, we can relate right??

Mackenzie Waters from Texas says she’s been watching the Dallas Cowboys play football for years with hubby Justin, and noticed some trends. He has some pretty typical reactions including quiet clapping, first down signal, saying “let’s go”, and covering his face.  So they decided it might be fun to concoct a Bingo card that she can scratch off during the game. 

It took off on Tik Tok because what man can watch any sport and not yell at the TV???

 

@makwatersIf you’re not doing this, you’re missing out 😂♬ original sound – Makenzie Waters

