Couples Books Two Years Of Cruises, Cheaper Than a Retirement Home

October 3, 2023 6:10AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Marty and Jess Ansen are retired Australians who decided they wanted a little better scenery for their golden years than your typical retirement home. So, they booked nearly 51 consecutive cruises and said it’s cheaper than a nursing home!

They have stayed on board Princess Cruises’ 2,000-passenger Coral Princess for more than 450 days — longer than most of the crew, including the captains — and expect to stay onboard the ship for two years.

You could say Marty and Jess are cruisin’ through retirement!

