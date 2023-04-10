Couple Welcomes First Daughter In The Family Since 1885

Source: YouTube

Something happened to this family in Michigan that hasn’t happened since 1885…and it’s amazing!

Carolyn and Andrew Clark were overjoyed to welcome Audrey on St. Patrick’s Day, not just because they had sadly suffered a miscarriage two years ago, but because she’s the first daughter to be born on Andrew’s side of the family since 1885!! Carolyn had heard that fun fact a decade ago when she started dating Andrew — and didn’t quite believe it. “I asked his parents to confirm that information, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no, we haven’t had a girl in our direct line,’” Carolyn said. “He’s had uncles and cousins that have had girls, but in his lineage, there has not been a girl.”

They revealed the big news to family in September at a gender reveal party with custom cookies that had pink filling! Audrey arrived weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long.