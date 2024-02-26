Couple Marries Hours Before Their Son Is Born

Source: YouTube

Sara and Brandon Perry had planned to marry on Feb. 16, but that changed when Sara’s water broke five weeks early on Feb. 13. After mentioning that in passing at the hospital, the staff came up with an idea!

They found an ordained minister, made her a veil from gauze, grabbed a bouquet of flowers and she made a toga wedding dress out of a bedsheet! Here’s the thing, Oliver was born just over 8 hours later and had to spend some time in the NICU, so they never got a chance to alert family and friends to their big change of plans. Some even found out on the news!!!