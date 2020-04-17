      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Couple Has Drive-In Wedding

Apr 17, 2020 @ 7:50am

A couple in Utah held a drive-in wedding with guests listening in their cars.

The two realized last month that their wedding set for April 25th wouldn’t be able to go on as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He then connected with a friend who puts on a huge Christmas decoration display each year, complete with lights that sync up to music.

With his advice and help from employees at a local Radio Shack, he used a FM transmitter so guests could turn on a specific radio station from their car stereos to tune in. About 30 cars came out to watch and listen to the wedding.

SOURCE

TAGS
drive-thru Good Morning America Utah wedding
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE