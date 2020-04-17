Couple Has Drive-In Wedding
A couple in Utah held a drive-in wedding with guests listening in their cars.
The two realized last month that their wedding set for April 25th wouldn’t be able to go on as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He then connected with a friend who puts on a huge Christmas decoration display each year, complete with lights that sync up to music.
With his advice and help from employees at a local Radio Shack, he used a FM transmitter so guests could turn on a specific radio station from their car stereos to tune in. About 30 cars came out to watch and listen to the wedding.
