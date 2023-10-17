Couple Goes Viral With Paranormal Videos From Their House
October 17, 2023 8:15AM EDT
This couple have posted evidence of “paranormal” activity in their Eerie, Pennsylvania home. Their TikTok account, @magicalpoltergeist, has over 150,000 followers….BUT WARNING THERE IS LANGUAGE!!
Footage shows a rocking chair and table moving on their own, a fridge door opening at night, a doll changing position, and a cross spinning up a wall. “We are not gonna let this thing run our lives! We are going to continue to try and do anything we can to stop this activity,” the family wrote in one post.
@magicalpoltergeist 👀😱This is super creepy what can be seen happening in our room at night in the dark! What is moving on the right by the table? I dont even know what to look at first in this footage!?! #ghosts #spirits #paranormalactivity #ghosthunters #paranormalinvestigators #scarytiktoks #creepytiktoks #witchtok #october #creepy #scream #spookyseason #horror #scary #hauntedhouse #haunted #halloween #fyp #realghostcaughtoncamera #haunteddoll ♬ original sound – magicalpoltergeist
@magicalpoltergeist My wife is literally terrified after this moment! Our house smells like rotten eggs for some reason and we are having some crazy unreal activity happening in our house. Look at how the cross flips upside down… why is this still happening?!?!? #hauntedhouse #ghosts #demons #paranormal #magicalpoltergeist #poltergeistactivity #paranormalactivity #fall #scary #spooky #creepy #spirits #erie #ouija #ouijaboard #wierd #666chair #unexplained #mystery #terror #terrorsobrenatural #terrorparanornal #terrore #fantasmasreales #demonios #casademonio #casademonia ♬ original sound – magicalpoltergeist
@magicalpoltergeist Before we do the ouija board, we decided to buy a cross and hang it on the wall. We hope this serves as some type of protection for us. Tomorrow we will be getting the ouija board out, so stay tuned. #ouija #ghosts #poltergeist #haunted #demons #growling #666 #666chair #fall #magicalpoltergeist #eriepa #spirits ♬ original sound – magicalpoltergeist
If you do a deep dive in the comments of some of the videos, some question whether some of these are staged. Doesn’t look like it to me…the doll is pretty creepy. Would you stay if this was going on??
