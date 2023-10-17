Couple Goes Viral With Paranormal Videos From Their House

Source: YouTube

This couple have posted evidence of “paranormal” activity in their Eerie, Pennsylvania home. Their TikTok account, @magicalpoltergeist, has over 150,000 followers….BUT WARNING THERE IS LANGUAGE!!

Footage shows a rocking chair and table moving on their own, a fridge door opening at night, a doll changing position, and a cross spinning up a wall. “We are not gonna let this thing run our lives! We are going to continue to try and do anything we can to stop this activity,” the family wrote in one post.



If you do a deep dive in the comments of some of the videos, some question whether some of these are staged. Doesn’t look like it to me…the doll is pretty creepy. Would you stay if this was going on??