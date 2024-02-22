99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Couple Gets Married In A Kentucky Disco Bathroom

February 22, 2024
A Cincinnati couple held their wedding in an unusual venue: a Kentucky gas station’s viral “disco bathroom.” Logen Abney and Tiana Ailstock exchanged vows in the bathroom at the Hop Shops location in Verona.

Their disco bathrooms have gone viral online thanks to a big red button guests can press to turn on a disco ball, lights and dance music!

As part of Logan’s vows, he said “Tiana, from the first dance in this disco bathroom to this moment, I vow to hop through life with you. through the funk beats and mellow melodies, every rhythm in life.”

They hit the red button and had their first dance…in the bathroom!

