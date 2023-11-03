99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Country Star Releases Video Of Adults Raiding His Halloween Candy

November 3, 2023 8:32AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Country music star Cody Tate posted a video from his doorbell camera putting these adults on blast for raiding all the candy in Halloween bowl.  He posted it on Instagram saying, “I figured it would happen but not adults.”

He lives in Texas and had a sign posted on the door asking trick-or-treaters to take only one piece of candy from the bucket. However, these kids and the adults took all the candy for themselves.

More about:
Cody Tate
Halloween candy
Inside Edition
raided bowl

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
2

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
3

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters
4

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
5

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE