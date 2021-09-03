      Weather Alert

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space Trailer

Sep 3, 2021 @ 9:34am

Remember the one time Elon Musk wanted to send civilians to space? That’s about to happen and you can watch.

The series will premiere in five parts, taking you behind the scenes with the four crew members who are raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You’ll see their commercial astronaut training, and the intimate moments leading up to liftoff. The final episode, which premieres just days after the mission is completed, will capture the historic launch and the crew’s journey into space, culminating in their triumphant splashdown and return to Earth.

 

Streams September 6th.

