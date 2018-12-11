Could Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Be Worth A Lot Of Money

These trees used to be my absolute favs at my Grandma’s house, and now they could be worth money!

Quick! Check your attic, basement and your grandma’s too! Have you ever seen those ceramic Christmas trees from the 60s and 70s? Well, if you still have them stored away in a box somewhere you may want to find them because they’re worth some Christmas cash.

People are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for the trees on sites, with one person paying $79, another $440, and another purchased one for a whopping $649.

“The time to sell is right now. Like right now,” says vintage lifestyle expert Bob Richter. “The truth of the matter is, they’re not incredibly valuable at other times of the year.”

According to Richter, the best place to sell the ceramic trees is on eBay. He also suggests using a three-day listing with an incentive like “Get in time for Christmas” in the title.