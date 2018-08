We were all wondering it…could there be a chance at a side love story to come out of Becca’s Bachelorette season?

We learned this season that hottie football player Colton had briefly had a thing with Tia Booth, Becca’s friend from Arie Luyendyk’s season. Now that Colton is done, and he and Tia are both headed to “Bachelor In Paradise”, could there be a shot for them? She flat out says the ONLY reason she’s doing BIP is for Colton!!

Watch what happens when BIP premieres August 7 on ABC!