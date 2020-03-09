      Weather Alert

Costco Stopping Free Samples Because… Coronavirus

Mar 9, 2020 @ 9:26am
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 12: Customers shop at a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco is suspending free samples over safety concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.

A Costco representative in Nashville confirmed the nationwide end to samples. No word on when it will start back up.

Last week Costco said they struggling to keep bottled water, disinfectants and other critical supplies in stock. Shoppers are apparently preparing to hunker down so they are stocking up on supplies.

Some Costco locations have put limits on how much toilet paper or paper towel they can purchase.

