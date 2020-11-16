      Weather Alert

Costco Is Selling Whisky Filled Ornaments

Nov 16, 2020 @ 8:25am
An eagle-eye Instagrammer spotted this boozy set at Costco Friday and this feels like such an appropriate way to celebrate the end of this horrific year right? There are three brands of whisky in the set.

 

 

This set of 12 mini bottles of Glenlivet, Jameson, and Chivas Regal all tucked nicely in their clear ornament casings only has a $55.99 price tag. Plus cocktail recipes on the back of the box…BONUS!

 

