Costco Is Selling Whisky Filled Ornaments
glass of whiskey with ice cubes on wood table, warm atmosphere, time of relax with whisky with space for text
An eagle-eye Instagrammer spotted this boozy set at Costco Friday and this feels like such an appropriate way to celebrate the end of this horrific year right? There are three brands of whisky in the set.
This set of 12 mini bottles of Glenlivet, Jameson, and Chivas Regal all tucked nicely in their clear ornament casings only has a $55.99 price tag. Plus cocktail recipes on the back of the box…BONUS!
