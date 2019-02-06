Costco Is Selling a Wedding Cake Made Entirely of Cheese

Ummm. Can I get this for my birthday this year? A cake made entirely of cheese wheels.

See you at the wedding! 🧀 https://t.co/YENV7a88aP — POPSUGAR Family (@POPSUGARMoms) February 6, 2019



For roughly $450, you could have that masterpiece.

From The Insider “The “Cheese Lover Celebration Cake” is sold by Costco, weighs 24 pounds and features enough red Leicester, Danish blue, Murcia al vino, Tuscan sheep’s cheese and Brillat-Savarin triple-cream Brie to feed 105 to 150 people (depending on how much cheese you and your guests can polish off) “