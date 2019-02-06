Costco Is Selling a Wedding Cake Made Entirely of Cheese

Ummm. Can I get this for my birthday this year? A cake made entirely of cheese wheels.


For roughly $450, you could have that masterpiece.

From The Insider “The “Cheese Lover Celebration Cake” is sold by Costco, weighs 24 pounds and features enough red Leicester, Danish blue, Murcia al vino, Tuscan sheep’s cheese and Brillat-Savarin triple-cream Brie to feed 105 to 150 people (depending on how much cheese you and your guests can polish off) “

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Modern Family is Ending After Season 11 Harry Potter Themed Beer Festival Coming To Louisville in March Glitter Troll at Universal Orlando Has 1 Job: Toot Glitter for Fans Another Day, Another Reboot: Party of Five Coming to Freeform Adam Levine and John Legend Team Up for ‘Stinky Booty Duty’ Free Pizza and Super Bowl Tickets to the First Baby Born After Kickoff
Comments