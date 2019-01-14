Costco is Now Selling a 27-POUND BUCKET of Mac and Cheese!!

Do you like mac and cheese? We mean do you absolutely love it and adore it? If so, you’re in luck. Costco is now selling a 27 pound bucket of mac and cheese AND they can deliver it to your door!!!

People, this is six gallons of cheesy deliciousness delivered to the footsteps of your door. Our bodies are ready!! Oh and did we forget to mention that it doesn’t go bad until 2039? That gives you a while to eat that mac & cheese! You’ll never get the macaroni sweats again.

There are individual packets of mac and cheese in the bucket. In case you were concerned, you don’t have to make all 27 pounds of mac and cheese at once LOL! It costs $89.99 for the bucket! We’re sold.

