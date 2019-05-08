Costco Has New Booze Filled Popsicles

As the temperatures begin to rise Costco has a frozen treat that will help you beat the heat and give you a buzz in the form of a popsicle filled with alcohol.
The adult popsicles were spotted at a Costco in D.C. and are made by a company called Claffey’s.
The popsicles are only 90 calories, have about 6% alcohol, and come in six flavors.
Spotted Claffey's Frozen Cocktails at Costco! All natural, wine cocktails come in six amazing fruity flavors: Cherry Lips, Punk Lemonade, Ice Blue, Modern Mango, Grab Apple and Purple Party. Naturally gluten free, 6% alcohol by volume, and only 90 calories each!
Unlike most booze popsicles these are filled with orange wine and not gin or vodka like the others.