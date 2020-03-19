Coronavirus Relief Package Guarantees 10 Days Paid Leave
President Trump has signed into law a $105 billion dollar emergency coronavirus relief bill that provides safety-net programs for Americans affected by COVID-19, including paid sick and family leave.
At this point, 7800 Americans have tested positive, so the relief package allows free testing. Lawmakers are also working on another emergency package that could cost $1.3 trillion – far more than the recession-fighting packages that Congress passed in 2008 and 2009.
That package could include two rounds of direct payments to Americans, totaling $250 billion each.
The plan also would provide $300 billion for small businesses, $50 billion in loans for cash-strapped airlines and $150 billion for loan guarantees to other distressed economic sectors.
