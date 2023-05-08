99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Coronation Highlights

May 8, 2023 9:29AM EDT
Source: YouTube

About 20 million UK viewers tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. That’s down from the 29 million who watched the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

About 100 world leaders were among those who watched the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown be placed on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey. Then a concert on Sunday added to the celebration with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headlining.

 

