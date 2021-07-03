      Weather Alert

Corona Is Giving Away $1 Million in Expedia Vacation Vouchers

Jul 3, 2021 @ 6:38am
Photo Taken In Germany, Mnchen

Forget about cryptocurrency, the beer company Corona wants you to get some of its “triptocurrency.”

The beer company is giving away $1 million in Expedia vacation vouchers that winners can use for hotel accommodations, airfare, or any type of vacation packages.

Starting today, Corona will be giving away 400 $2,500 packages every Thursday and the winning is easy.  Just head over to the Corona website to register. If you win, you’ll have one year to book your trip through Expedia.

