“Corn Kid” Is Still Living His Best Life

“Corn Kid” Tariq got tons of attention for his purely adorable love of corn…and excitement that it was actually real…and he’s still riding that wave of viral fame! He appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show” to test out other corn products, and says other things he loves included, watermelon, apples, broccoli, soccer, school and reading to his new baby sister!

Before trying a corn-flavored soda…he PROPOSES A TOAST. CAN HE GET ANY CUTER??? But did he like it? Nope. LOL

He’s had a ton of fabulous opportunities…went to the Pinocchio premiere (where he had no idea who Tom Hanks was)!

He starred in a Chipotle ad:

And got a day named for him when he visited the Corn Palace in South Dakota!