Cops Respond To Someone Screaming…Turns Out To Be a Goat!

Source: YouTube

Yes, screaming goats!

Oklahoma police officers were quick to respond to a 911 call about somebody screaming, only to find out it wasn’t a person after all. Police officer Neal Storey says he thought someone was calling out for help…but it was just a ticked off goat upset he was locked out of his pen! Turns out, some other goats needed a little private time and he wasn’t happy about that!

