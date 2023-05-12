99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cops Respond To Someone Screaming…Turns Out To Be a Goat!

May 12, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Yes, screaming goats!

Oklahoma police officers were quick to respond to a 911 call about somebody screaming, only to find out it wasn’t a person after all. Police officer Neal Storey says he thought someone was calling out for help…but it was just a ticked off goat upset he was locked out of his pen!  Turns out, some other goats needed a little private time and he wasn’t happy about that!

Listen to Ben & Kelly talk about this story!

More about:
bodycam
Inside Edition
Oklahoma
Police
screaming goats
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
2

Operation GOTV: WAVE3 and WDRB
3

Derby Eve Gala Celebrities Announced
4

Operation GOTV: WLKY and WHAS11
5

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE