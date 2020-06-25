      Breaking News
Officer Will Be Fired In Breonna Taylor Case

Cops Get Called On Kids Playing Football In The Street…And Then They Join The Game

Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:30am
Macro of an american football ball with visible laces, stitches and pigskin pattern

An Ohio woman, Wendy Brown, says someone called the police on her children over the weekend as they played football in the street in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and officers responded. She got footage as the responding officers joined in the game and the footage has gone viral this week.

 

She’s thanked them for “letting kids be kids.”

 

 

Another clip from the other day.

A local news station interviewed the kids and they said the cops were pretty quick! SEE THAT HERE

