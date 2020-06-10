Cop Shows Get Canceled

“Cops” has officially been canceled after 30 years.
The original decision to hold “Cops” was spurred by nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police officers. “Cops” originally launched on Fox in 1989 and has come under fire in recent years for its depicts law enforcement and questionable behind the scenes practices.
At the same time as Paramount Network pulled “Cops” from its plans, A&E removed a similar show in “Live PD” from its schedule “out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.”
“Live PD” is currently the number one series on cable on Friday and Saturday nights, and follows cops and sheriffs — live, in real time, as they patrol various cities and counties across the country.
