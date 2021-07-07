Coors Light Wants To Pay You $5000 To “Chill”

Coors Light is looking to “hire” people to chill this summer. And by chill, they mean take on four types of “jobs” that are actually fun summer things you are probably doing (or want to do) anyway. The job titles of the available roles are:
Not sure if you are willing to relocate for five grand, but according to Thrillist, four new employees are wanted in Denver, and one in each of the following locations:
The official rules of the contest promise you’ll get $5,000 for the gig, though they aren’t specific with what exactly that entails or for how long. If you want a crack at it, you have to write a short description (300 words, max) on why you should get paid to chill this summer, and email it, along with your state of residence and age to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 12.