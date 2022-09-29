99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Coolio Passes Away At The Age Of 59

September 29, 2022 4:38AM EDT
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Coolio attends 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

Coolio passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday.

Coolio was at his friend’s house, and his friend found him laying on the bathroom floor after Coolio took a long time to come out of the bathroom. The paramedics suspect that maybe Coolio suffered a heart attack because when they arrived he was already dead. Law enforcement said they didn’t find any drugs or drug paraphernalia. An autopsy will be done to get the official cause of death.

Coolio was known for the song, “Gangsta’s Paradise”. It won a Grammy in 1995 for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Several celebrities shared their tributes to Coolio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

