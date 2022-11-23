99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Congress Will Have A Hearing Over Ticketmaster

November 23, 2022 12:58PM EST
Share
Congress Will Have A Hearing Over Ticketmaster
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

After many Swifties weren’t able to buy their tickets to the Eras Tour in the pre-sale and were later heartbroken to learn that the general on sale was cancelled, there’s going to be a hearing in Congress with the U.S. Senate antitrust panel.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, who lead the panel, did not provide a date for the hearing or a list of witnesses.

In the video above, you’ll see Senator Klobuchar explain that the hearing will take place this year in 2022. The panel will look further into prices, hidden fees, and site disruptions in general — not just in the case of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

More about:
antitrust
celebrity news
congress
fees
Monopoly
national news
Taylor Swift
Ticketmaster
tickets

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson
4

Viral Backstory: Bride Blows Dust Off Her Wedding Vows During Ceremony
5

You Laugh You Lose: Cowabunga

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE