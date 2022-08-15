99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
5:30am - 10:00am

CONGRATULATIONS JTown Strike 12U Cal Ripkin World Series Champs!!!

August 15, 2022 7:56AM EDT
Share

How amazing is this??

The Jeffersontown Strike 12-U team are WORLD CHAMPIONS!! To clinch the US title, it was a tight game!! They beat West Raleigh 1-0 when third baseman Parker Brandon caught a pop fly to end the game!

 

Then on to the world championship against Mexico!

 

This is only the second team from Jeffersontown to make it to the Cal Ripken World Series tournament. They were also the first team from Louisville to make it to the U.S. finals and are now the first to win it.

More about:
Cal Ripkin World Series
Jeffersontown Strike
World Champions

POPULAR POSTS

1

Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
2

Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
3

Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
4

Study: More People Die Taking Selfies than in Shark Attacks
5

Brad Is Still Mad At Cracker Barrel...#JusticeForBradsWife

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE