CONGRATULATIONS JTown Strike 12U Cal Ripkin World Series Champs!!!

How amazing is this??

The Jeffersontown Strike 12-U team are WORLD CHAMPIONS!! To clinch the US title, it was a tight game!! They beat West Raleigh 1-0 when third baseman Parker Brandon caught a pop fly to end the game!

Then on to the world championship against Mexico!

This is only the second team from Jeffersontown to make it to the Cal Ripken World Series tournament. They were also the first team from Louisville to make it to the U.S. finals and are now the first to win it.